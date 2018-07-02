“The benefits are clear. More of the stack for Apple to control (though manufactured by TSMC, Apple controls the design of chips like the A11),” Mark writes. “An ARM chip would bring longer battery life, and could bring mobile capabilities like Face ID and on-chip AI for blazing fast machine learning and augmented reality processing.”
“Could this yield even thinner laptops?” Mark writes. “Before they do that, I’d hope that Apple considers making the keyboards and battery easier to replace.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: One way to go thinner (although we’d happily trade that for more battery) would be to (finally) use something like Liquidmetal.
