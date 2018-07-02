“Will Apple build a Mac of some stripe with an ARM processor as the main CPU (as opposed to the Touch ID ARM chip in some MacBook Pros, which are task specific)?” Dave Mark writes for The Loop. “That does seem to be the way the wind is blowing.”

“The benefits are clear. More of the stack for Apple to control (though manufactured by TSMC, Apple controls the design of chips like the A11),” Mark writes. “An ARM chip would bring longer battery life, and could bring mobile capabilities like Face ID and on-chip AI for blazing fast machine learning and augmented reality processing.”

“Could this yield even thinner laptops?” Mark writes. “Before they do that, I’d hope that Apple considers making the keyboards and battery easier to replace.”

