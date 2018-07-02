“Steve Jobs sought to sell Windows PC users a ‘BYOKDM’ drop in replacement: the Mac mini (and Xserve). A few years later, Apple’s ‘I’m a Mac’ campaign similarly invited PC users to switch and enjoy working where things were so much easier,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “However, Apple hasn’t been actively pushing Macs at Windows users lately.”

“Instead, in 2015 Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook yanked out the tablecloth of accepted expectations when he rhetorically asked in an interview, ‘I think if you’re looking at a PC, why would you buy a PC anymore? No really, why would you buy one?'” Dilger writes. “He upset many PC pundits by simply explaining what was happening in the industry: ‘iPad Pro is a replacement for a notebook or a desktop for many, many people. They will start using it and conclude they no longer need to use anything else, other than their phones.'”

“The cynical explanation for Apple’s fixation on disrupting the status quo of computers has been that Apple is simply abandoning the conventional PC to shift to the mobile world, where everyone else has failed. But that’s false,” Dilger writes. “It’s not just false, it’s absurd. This year, Apple again devoted massive new attention to macOS Mojave at its Worldwide Developer Conference. And fittingly so, because developing software for its massive mobile iOS platform requires a Mac. Apple’s macOS Mojave is still a work in progress, but the strategy is clear: Welcome to the Mac for iOS users.”

Much more in the full article here.