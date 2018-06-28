“In order to run the new macOS Mojave, Macs must have graphics hardware capable of supporting Metal, Apple’s modern low-level, low-overhead software that provides access to graphics processing,” Daniel Eran Dilger reports for AppleInsider. “Apple’s list of Mac hardware supporting the new macOS Mojave is identical to its list of Mac computers that support Metal. More specifically, Metal is Apple’s hardware-accelerated 3D graphics and compute framework, standard library and GPU shading language.”

“Lack of support for Metal graphics is why some of the Macs that are supported in today’s macOS High Sierra can’t be upgraded to run Mojave. This includes 2009-2011 (“non slim”) iMacs; 2010-2011 Mac minis; 2009-2010 plastic non-Retina MacBooks; and 2011 or earlier non-Retina MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models,” Dilger reports. “Drawing a line at Metal-capable GPUs allows Apple to optimize graphics performance–particularly for entirely new software features including multi-user FaceTime and other new iOS-familiar UI features. If you’ve owned a Mac for 8-9 years, Mojave offers a good reason to upgrade your hardware and join the modern Metal party.”

“Earlier this month, Apple’s developer documentation advised that active development has ceased for OpenGL and OpenCL on the Mac, and that the APIs will only get ‘minor changes’ going forward. ‘Apps built using OpenGL and OpenCL will continue to run in macOS 10.14, but these legacy technologies are deprecated in macOS 10.14. Games and graphics-intensive apps that use OpenGL should now adopt Metal. Similarly, apps that use OpenCL for computational tasks should now adopt Metal and Metal Performance Shaders,’ the company noted,” Dilger reports. “That means the games you play today — and the new titles you’ll look for in the future — won’t really be impacted by the deprecation of OpenGL. They will, however, be greatly accelerated by Apple’s latest advances in low-level silicon and the nearly as low-level Metal plated on top. Additionally, Metal is also supporting the deployment of advanced new applications including multiuser FaceTime in the macOS Mojave Public Beta.”

