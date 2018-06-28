“During Apple’s fiscal year 2015, the company broke two records — it shipped a record number of iPhones, and its iPhone business generated record revenue, driven by both the surge in iPhone shipments as well as growth in iPhone average selling prices,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Apple shipped more than 231 million iPhones during its fiscal year 2015 and generated more than $155 billion from those shipments.”

“That success was due to the enormous popularity of the company’s then-new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones, which represented Apple’s first large-screen iPhones. Apple was late to bringing out jumbo-sized iPhones, so when Apple finally delivered what customers had been asking for, it enjoyed an enormous surge in both iPhone unit shipments as well as average selling prices as it satisfied pent-up demand,” Eassa writes. “Since then, Apple has had a hard time matching either record… During Apple’s fiscal year 2018, the company is on track to finally beat the iPhone revenue record that it achieved in fiscal year 2015 thanks to a surge in iPhone average selling prices attributable to the introduction of the premium-priced iPhone X.”

“However, Apple is still likely to fall short of its lifetime iPhone unit shipment record. Indeed, while Apple shipped 135.64 million iPhones during the first half of fiscal 2015, it has only shipped around 129.5 million iPhones in the first half of fiscal year 2018,” Eassa writes. “The company may fall short this year, but it seems there’s a good chance that Apple will finally break its unit shipment record in fiscal 2019. ”

