“I try to clean up my desktop now and then, but most of the time it makes me look like a hoarder — filled to the brim with files that do not need to be there,” Krol writes. “Mojave finally gives us a declutter button with Stacks. The key here is it isn’t a Delete button — it’s organizational tool that moves all of your files into lists organized by what the files are. These groupings are a bird’s-eye view; Images, Movies, PDFs, Documents, Spreadsheets, and Screenshots.”
“I found that with screenshots no longer taking up space all over my desktop, I didn’t worry about them so much,” Krol writes. “By leveling-up my peace of mind, Stacks ultimately does what it supposed to do, and the individual Stack manages the actual files just as well as my desktop did — if not better, since documents and other file types aren’t mixed in.”
MacDailyNews Take: Stacks are a welcome addition to the Mac, but, as far as screenshots go, you could simply change your Mac’s default screenshot folder to keep you Desktop free of screenshot buildup.