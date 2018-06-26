“In Tim Cook’s earlier humble days as Apple’s first CEO after the late great Steve Jobs, he made it clear that he didn’t consider himself an activist and yet in reality Tim Cook has sadly turned Apple into a weaponized political machine,” Jack Purcher writes for Patently Apple. “That was made painfully clear when Cook dragged Apple into a fight for transgender washrooms in 2016 showing it’s his personal agenda and not ‘Apple’s.’ It’s one thing to fight for consumer privacy and the environment as core company values and quite another stepping into left-wing politics that have nothing to do with Apple the technology company.”

“It was reported later yesterday that ‘Cook said on Monday at the 2018 Fortune CEO Initiative conference in San Francisco that the tech giant is willing to take stances on sensitive political and business topics, as long as they are relevant to the company’s core beliefs and ideals,'” Purcher writes. “The fight for transgender washrooms is an example where a core Tim Cook belief had magically become a core belief of Apple’s, the technology company.”

“n the glory days at Apple under the late CEO Steve Jobs, the company and its CEO were deadly focused on making great Macs and ground breaking products,” Purcher writes. “While the politics of division shouldn’t be a part of Apple’s public persona, Tim Cook is bent on using Apple as his personal bully pulpit. That’s too bad. Instead of talking about future Macs or other Apple products and successes as CEO of Apple, Cook took advantage of the Fortune interview to push his political agenda.”

Read more in the full article here.