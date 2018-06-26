“It was reported later yesterday that ‘Cook said on Monday at the 2018 Fortune CEO Initiative conference in San Francisco that the tech giant is willing to take stances on sensitive political and business topics, as long as they are relevant to the company’s core beliefs and ideals,'” Purcher writes. “The fight for transgender washrooms is an example where a core Tim Cook belief had magically become a core belief of Apple’s, the technology company.”
“n the glory days at Apple under the late CEO Steve Jobs, the company and its CEO were deadly focused on making great Macs and ground breaking products,” Purcher writes. “While the politics of division shouldn’t be a part of Apple’s public persona, Tim Cook is bent on using Apple as his personal bully pulpit. That’s too bad. Instead of talking about future Macs or other Apple products and successes as CEO of Apple, Cook took advantage of the Fortune interview to push his political agenda.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: After years of Tim Cook as CEO it’s not difficult to imagine that a large portion of potential customers have concluded that Apple is just not for them for reasons not pertaining to products and/or services, but due to politics.
Believe it or not, some people may and do hold different, sometimes very different, beliefs than Tim Cook.
Even with you agree 100% with everything Tim Cook says and does (which, unless you are Tim Cook, is likely an issue in and of itself), all you have to do is simply imagine that Apple’s CEO is someone else — say, Peter Thiel — and that they’re also prone to using Apple’s brand and established goodwill to espouse and promote their own political beliefs in the name of Apple Inc. (meaning every Apple employee implicitly backs said statements regardless of their own personal beliefs, which can’t feel great when it happens). We guarantee that every single Apple employee around the world does not share every single one of Tim Cook’s beliefs.
Choosing a side on virtually any issue, whether it be corporate taxes, App Store approvals, gun emojis, or H1-B visas risks alienating +/-50% of your potential customer base.
Companies, especially those with excellent scores currently, should be wary of the risk. CEOs themselves should be cognizant that not every one of their employees shares their views on every single topic and that, by presuming to speak for the company instead of merely for themselves, they risk tainting their company’s brand with +/-50% of the company’s potential customer base. — MacDailyNews, February 9, 2017
We’re pretty sure that Steve Jobs did not intend for Apple to be turned into a personal soapbox for whomever happens to be occupying in the CEO’s office at the moment.
—
Some people have said that I shouldn’t get involved politically because probably half our customers are Republicans… so I’m going to just stay away from all that political stuff. — Apple CEO Steve Jobs, August 25, 2004
