“President Trump’s escalation of a trade war with China is about to hit tech on two important fronts, putting it smack dab in the middle of what some are calling a Tech Cold War,” Jon Swartz writes for Barron’s. “The initiatives, expected to be announced by the end of the week, would limit China’s ability to invest in the U.S. tech sector, and block additional technology exports to Beijing.”

“Trump’s plan, first reported by the Wall Street Journal late Sunday, immediately drew a cautionary note from the trade group Information Technology Industry Council, whose members include Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet,” Swartz writes. “China’s influence on tech runs far and deep. A recent study by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission concluded seven major American tech companies–Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and Unisys — source more than half of their products and components from China. Shares of Intel, Microsoft, HP, IBM, Cisco, Dell, and Unisys each are down more than 2% today.”

The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street! – U.S. President Trump via Twitter, June 24, 2018

“Last week, Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group–a key iPhone assembler that will bring an assembly facility to Wisconsin and create up to 13,000 new jobs–told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Taiwan that ‘we have a number of response plans.’ ‘The trade war is not about trade, but it is a tech war, and it is a manufacturing war,’ Gou said,” Swartz writes. “Among the most vulnerable companies is Apple, which has bet big in China. Nearly 20% of its fiscal year revenue ($44.7 billion) came from the region, where it shipped more than 41 million iPhones in that same time. Apple shares are down more than 2% today… (Apple did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Trump’s plan.)”

