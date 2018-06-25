“That’s partly why Cook recently publicly rebuked President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration policy that led to children being detained and separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border,” Vanian reports. “Like many tech companies, Cook said that Apple has benefited over the years from thousands of immigrants with H-1B visas who came to work at the company.”
“Cook also doubled down on Apple’s approach to digital privacy, which stands in contrast to some of its big tech competitors like Facebook and Google, whose ad businesses depend on collecting information about users,” Vanian reports. “He said that Apple didn’t start preaching digital privacy because of intense media scrutiny in recent months, but has instead put the issue front and center for some time. ‘We felt strongly about privacy when no one cared,’ Cooks said. ‘This wasn’t something we woke up and said, ‘The media is focused on privacy, let’s do that.””
“Though Apple has many opinions on hot topics, Cook said that the company focuses on policy issues rather than supporting any particular political party or candidate,” Vanian reports. “‘Apple does not give one dollar to any political campaign,’ said Cook. He’s especially critical of political action committees (PACs) that combine campaign contributions from numerous entities.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Beyond the now-ended livestream, we’re not finding any video of the event as we write this. If you find a video of the event online, please link to it in comments. Thank you.
