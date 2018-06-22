“New MacBooks are bound to be on the way, either late this summer or early fall. There’s some debate as to whether Apple is rolling out new and improved designs or if the company is simply going to refresh its existing lineup with newer specs. But even if just the latter is true, you should press the pause button on any purchase,” Spoonauer writes. “MacBooks are way, way overdue for getting Intel’s 8th-Generation Core processors. In fact, these CPUs started showing up in Windows-powered ultraportables like the HP Envy 13t and Asus ZenBook U330UA back in November of 2017. That’s seven months ago, and we’re about to enter eight months. Apple has never been super-quick to adopt the latest chips, but this is getting ridiculous…”
“Those on the hunt for a 15-inch MacBook Pro should definitely wait, as the powerful 8th-Generation Coffee Lake Core i9 chip Intel launched in April could find its way into that machine,” Spoonauer writes. “f you’re the hopeful (ahem) type, you might be holding out for Apple to fix its frustrating keyboards. And I wouldn’t blame you, as the flat, butterfly-mechanism keyboards have proved so problematic that the company is facing class-action lawsuits over them.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sound advice unless you absolutely need one now, wait.
