“Foxconn, which as China’s largest private employer keeps about a million on its payroll, has drawn fire for years over practices such as allowing overtime to soar during the peak season, when it sharply ramps up production to get devices to market in time for the holidays. Gou however said that was normal practice in other parts of the world, and stressed that Foxconn’s biggest challenge now was not labor but U.S.-Chinese tensions that threaten to up-end the global supply chain,” Wu reports. “China’s rising economic and technological prowess is at the heart of a dispute with the U.S. that, while waged through retaliatory trade tariffs, is also aimed at prying open the Asian nation to U.S. businesses and restricting the use of government aid to advance strategically important industries. ”
“Gou argued that Foxconn should be governed by U.S. regulations since, as the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, a large swath of its customers from Apple Inc. to Amazon.com Inc. are American,” Wu reports. “The CEO also repeated a pledge to employ robots to replace 80 percent of workers in coming years, as one potential solution.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, many employees desire to work more hours to make more money, but we all know why the restrictions are there: To prevent worker abuse. It is nice to know that Terry’s robot dreams haven’t died, though. It’s just taking longer to become real than Terry ever dreamed. If they ever come online in serious numbers with real capabilities, that could be the answer – for the company’s competitiveness, at least.
