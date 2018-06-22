“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has started commercial production of chips built using 7nm process technology, according to company CEO CC Wei,” Monica Chen and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes. “The foundry is also scheduled to move a newer 5nm node technology to mass production at the end of 2019 or early-2020, said Wei.”

“Orders for Apple’s custom A12 processor for use in the upcoming iPhones will play a major driver of TSMC’s 7nm chip production growth in 2018, according to market sources,” Chen and Shen report. “The foundry has secured 7nm chip orders from about 20 customers including AMD, Bitmain, Nvidia and Qualcomm. The majority of the orders will be carried out in the first half of 2019, the sources said.”

“As for TSMC’s 5nm node, risk production is scheduled to kick off in the first half of 2019, followed by mass production at the end of the year or the beginning of 2020, Wei disclosed,” Chen and Shen report. “As high as US$25 billion will be invested in TSMC’s 5nm production ramp-up, said Wei, without giving a specific timeframe.”

MacDailyNews Take: So, this year's expected A12 will be 7nm and, likely, next year's A13, too.

[Attribution: AppleInsider. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]