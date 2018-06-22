“Cascend Securities analyst Eric Ross wrote Friday that Apple Inc.’s iPhone supply chain was ‘healthy and growing again,'” Emily Bary reports for MarketWatch.

“He said that it’s too early in the iPhone production cycle for the supply chain to be fully ramped ahead of the new iPhone launch,” Bary reports, “but suppliers are ‘starting to build select parts.'”

“Ross wrote that some of the increased activity could also be due to a ‘slight restocking of iPhone X driven by better than expected sell-through,'” Bary reports. “Ross rates Apple’s stock a buy, and he has a $220 price target on the stock.”

