“Those were also the complaints that dogged Apple’s last attempt at an advertising platform, iAd, which was shuttered in 2016,” Kulp reports. “‘When you operate a robust advertising business you almost by definition have to cede a little bit of control over the user experience,’ said Mike Baker, CEO and president of marketing software firm Dataxu. ‘It’s not in the Apple DNA to cede control over user experience. So, therefore, advertisers can feel like second-class citizens—even more so than on other big platforms.'”
“A number of factors seem to have led Apple to soften that stance more recently, though. For one, Apple is generally shifting its attention to service offerings as consumers hang onto their phones for longer and drive down device sales,” Kulp reports. “A nearly $1 billion windfall from App Store promoted search ads last year—a figure on par with Snap’s entire estimated ad revenue—has also caught CEO Tim Cook’s eye, according to the WSJ.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple could sell ads, they just wouldn’t command good prices. Perhaps differential privacy is somehow the key?
