“They’re now available for educators to buy, and I also got both in my hands to play with and test to see how they felt with the latest iPad,” Stein writes. “Note: Both of these accessories are for schools and educators, not general consumers.”
“The $50 Logitech Crayon is specifically made to work only with the 2018 9.7-inch iPad and doesn’t use Bluetooth,” Stein writes. “It feels better in my hands than the Apple Pencil, and its wider size keeps it from rolling off a table. It lacks pressure sensitivity, but it’s still as fast as the Pencil is, feels extremely responsive, and also works at a variety of angles; tilt in and sketch, and your pencil lines get fatter. I like that it can recharge with a normal Lightning cable-in, like Apple AirPods (and unlike the jab-it-in-your-iPad Pencil, which has an outtie).”
“Logitech’s school-designed case isn’t messing around: this is a thick encasement for the iPad,” Stein writes. “It’s a two-part enclosure, first snapping into a plastic shell, then sliding into a rubberized bumper with a fold-out kickstand. It’s bag-friendly, but hardly slim. However, it seems perfectly logical for any tabletop use. Remove the keyboard, and it’s a nice tilt-angle iPad stand. And it tilts at angles that work nicely for Crayon drawing.”
MacDailyNews Note: All sales and samples are handled through the Apple Education channel. Contact your Apple Education rep for additional details. Don’t know your rep? Call 1(800) 800 APPLE or find more info at www.apple.com/education/purchasing