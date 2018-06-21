“Final Cut Pro X 10.0 was launched 7 years ago today. Why hasn’t it taken over the world of TV and film editing?” Alex Gollner writes for Alex4D. “Final Cut is better than the rest. That isn’t enough.”

“Despite the efforts of the Apple’s Video Applications team, the ‘top’ 0.25% of editors don’t trust Apple as a whole: The wider Apple that makes Mac hardware that seems more and more out of date. The Apple that still can’t share its plans in a useful way,” Gollner writes. “The biggest problem: They don’t trust the Apple that doesn’t nurture a deep post ecosystem.”

“Apple would like high-end users to invest in their hardware and software, yet Apple doesn’t seem to care about others who have invested in businesses that support the high end,” Gollner writes. “They still don’t trust Apple because of the way Final Cut Pro 7 was discontinued 7 years ago. Improving features in the application itself is not enough to win back trust.”

Read more in the full article here.