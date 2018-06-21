“We get it, sometimes you just want to watch CNET test Elon Musk’s flamethrowers without firing up your computer,” Alex Weingart reports for CNET. “Now you can, because we’ve launched CNET on Apple TV!”

“When you launch the app, you’ll immediately get a wrap up of all the top stories in tech right away,” Weingart reports. “And if you want more, just continue watching — our expert editors have handpicked the most important videos of the day, for you.”

“Apple fan?” Weingart reports. “We’ve got you covered there too – we’ve got all your favorite tech shows, as well as our signature First Look product review videos easily accessible in our Explore section. And if you’re looking for an older show or product, never fear — you can search our entire catalog of video.”

