“Apple has picked up to series Little America, a half-hour anthology series from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, the Oscar-nominated writers of indie hit The Big Sick, SMILF executive producer Lee Eisenberg, Master of None co-creator/executive producer Alan Yang and Universal Television,” Nellie Andreeva reports for Deadline.

“Written by Eisenberg, who will serve as showrunner, Nanjiani and Gordon, Little America is inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine and described on the site as ‘a small, collective portrait of America’s immigrants — and thereby a portrait of America itself,'” Andreeva reports. “Apple originally took in the project in February to develop for straight-to-series consideration. It is the second show developed at Apple under that model to go to series, joining drama Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer.”

“Nanjiani is an actor-comedian who also starred in The Big Sick and co-stars on the HBO popular comedy series Silicon Valley,” Andreeva reports. “Last October, he made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. He will next be seen in Universal’s untitled buddy cop comedy opposite John Cena.”

Read more in the full article here.