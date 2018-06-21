“Written by Eisenberg, who will serve as showrunner, Nanjiani and Gordon, Little America is inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine and described on the site as ‘a small, collective portrait of America’s immigrants — and thereby a portrait of America itself,'” Andreeva reports. “Apple originally took in the project in February to develop for straight-to-series consideration. It is the second show developed at Apple under that model to go to series, joining drama Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer.”
“Nanjiani is an actor-comedian who also starred in The Big Sick and co-stars on the HBO popular comedy series Silicon Valley,” Andreeva reports. “Last October, he made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. He will next be seen in Universal’s untitled buddy cop comedy opposite John Cena.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is obviously putting together a full slate for a huge “Apple TV” launch.
