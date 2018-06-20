“FCP.co friend Michael Kammes decided to build a Hacintosh, a computer built from parts that runs macOS,” FCP.co reports. “He succeeded, but was it worth it and would he do it again?”

“Macs can be expensive, but they work out of the box and we know that apps such as Final Cut Pro X are optimised for the machines,” FCP.co reports. “However, for those who feel up to the technical challenge, it is possible to build a computer to run macOS for a lot less money than buying a new Mac off the shelf.”

FCP.co asks, “How does it benchmark with various NLEs against a Mac Pro and an iMac Pro?”

Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Impressive benchmarks!

Of course, the Mac Pro will turn 5 years old this December 19th, but even against the new iMac Pro, these are impressive price/performance results!

