“Macs can be expensive, but they work out of the box and we know that apps such as Final Cut Pro X are optimised for the machines,” FCP.co reports. “However, for those who feel up to the technical challenge, it is possible to build a computer to run macOS for a lot less money than buying a new Mac off the shelf.”
FCP.co asks, “How does it benchmark with various NLEs against a Mac Pro and an iMac Pro?”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Impressive benchmarks!
Of course, the Mac Pro will turn 5 years old this December 19th, but even against the new iMac Pro, these are impressive price/performance results!
