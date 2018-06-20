“After appearing as a placeholder in the initial iOS 12 developer beta, Walkie-Talkie is now functional in iOS 12 beta 2,” Jeff Benjamin writes for 9to5Mac. “After testing it I was able to add new contacts, accept new contact requests, and both send and receive audio messages.”

“When you launch the Walkie-Talkie app on your Apple Watch, you’ll be met with a scrollable list of all of your contacts. Simply tap on a contact to request Walkie-Talkie access to that contact. The recipient, if running a compatible version of watchOS, will then receive a request stating that the contact wants to talk with you over Walkie-Talkie,” Benjamin writes. “Recipients have the option to Always Allow or Dismiss the request.”

“When you tap on a contact card, you’ll be taken to the talk screen, which allows you to facilitate conversation,” Benjamin writes. “A huge TALK button dominates the Apple Watch display. To send a message, simply press and hold the talk button for the duration that you wish to speak. Once you’re finished speaking, release the button and your message will be sent to the recipient.”

Read more in the full article here.