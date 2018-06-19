“What is clearly the biggest feature coming to Apple TV, is Dolby Atmos support. That will make the Apple TV the only set top box to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “Additionally, like 4K content, Apple will be upgrading eligible content to support Dolby Atmos for free.”

“We are also getting a successor to single sign-on, zero sign-on,” O’Hara writes. “Apple TV will automatically take your location, and your local network and authenticate you against your cable subscriber, giving you access to any number of third-party apps.”

“One of our personal favorite new features, is password AutoFill. Whenever a user goes to sign into an app, the QuickType keyboard will automatically appear on their iPhone or iPad. But thanks to tvOS 12 and iOS 12, it will now include access to saved passwords,” O’Hara writes. “This makes it measurably easier to sign-in to apps and services on the device. What’s more, there is now support for guests. When going to sign-in, if an unknown iOS device is within a foot or so from the Siri remote, it will automatically get presented with a pairing code prompt before they are able to then use their own stored passwords to sign-in. It works delightfully well.”

Check out he full list of new features for Apple TV in tvOS 12 here.