“An Australian court fined U.S. electronics giant Apple Inc A$9 million ($6.7 million) on Tuesday after a regulator accused it of using a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties,” Nicholas Ford reports for Reuters. “The Australian Competitor and Consumer Commission (ACCC) sued the world’s biggest company by market value for ‘bricking’ – or using a software update to disable – hundreds of smartphones and tablet devices, then refusing to unlock them if the devices had been serviced by non-Apple repairers.”

“‘The mere fact that an iPhone or iPad had been repaired by someone other than Apple did not, and could not, result in the consumer guarantees ceasing to apply,’ ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement,” Ford reports. “An Apple spokeswoman said in an email the company had ‘very productive conversations with the ACCC about this’ without commenting further on the court finding.”

Ford reports, “The ACCC said after it told Apple about its investigation, the U.S. company sought to compensate customers whose devices were made inoperable by the software update, known as ‘error 53.”

Read more in the full article here.