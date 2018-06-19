“‘The mere fact that an iPhone or iPad had been repaired by someone other than Apple did not, and could not, result in the consumer guarantees ceasing to apply,’ ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement,” Ford reports. “An Apple spokeswoman said in an email the company had ‘very productive conversations with the ACCC about this’ without commenting further on the court finding.”
Ford reports, “The ACCC said after it told Apple about its investigation, the U.S. company sought to compensate customers whose devices were made inoperable by the software update, known as ‘error 53.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: You win some, you lose some. Somehow, Apple will manage to come up with $6.7 million.
BTW, this is actually a security issue, so use an Apple Authorized Service Provider to repair your Apple products.
Apple’s previous statement regarding the matter:
We protect fingerprint data using a secure enclave, which is uniquely paired to the touch ID sensor. When iPhone is serviced by an authorized Apple service provider or Apple retail store for changes that affect the touch ID sensor, the pairing is re-validated. This check ensures the device and the iOS features related to touch ID remain secure. Without this unique pairing, a malicious touch ID sensor could be substituted, thereby gaining access to the secure enclave. When iOS detects that the pairing fails, touch ID, including Apple Pay, is disabled so the device remains secure. When an iPhone is serviced by an unauthorised repair provider, faulty screens or other invalid components that affect the touch ID sensor could cause the check to fail if the pairing cannot be validated. With a subsequent update or restore, additional security checks result in an “error 53” being displayed… If a customer encounters an unrecoverable error 53, we recommend contacting Apple support.
SEE ALSO:
Apple wins court case over ‘Error 53’ wiped iPhones – June 21, 2016
Apple apologizes to customers, updates iOS 9.2.1 to fix ‘Error 53’ iPhones – February 18, 2016
Apple is faces class action lawsuit over iPhone’s ‘Error 53’ – February 12, 2016
Error 53: Once again, Apple PR drops the ball – February 9, 2016
Apple under pressure as lawyers pledge action over ‘Error 53’ iPhones – February 9, 2016
‘Error 53’ fury mounts as Apple software update kills some iPhones ‘fixed’ by non-Apple repair shops – February 5, 2016