“If you shot home videos between 1995 and 2010, there’s a good chance you did so with a tape-based Mini-DV camcorder,” J.R. Bookwalter writes for Macworld. “With its simple FireWire connectivity, the DV format had a great run prior to the advent of smartphones. For those who want to relive those taped digital memories, LifeFlix is a Mac application that makes it simple to do.”

“LifeFlix streamlines the process of capturing tapes in three easy steps. First, dust off your Mini-DV, HDV, Hi-8, or Digital 8 camcorder and attach it to the Mac with a FireWire cable. This will be the biggest stumbling block for many, since Apple abandoned FireWire in 2012,” Bookwalter writes. “You can overcome this hurdle by investing in a Thunderbolt to FireWire Adapter ($29 at Apple); most users will also need a FireWire 400 to 800 Adapter sold by Elago ($10 on Amazon) that I used to connect my aging JVC SR-VS30 Mini-DV/S-VHS combo deck, as well as a Canon HV20 HDV camcorder.”

ookwalter writes, With the hard part out of the way, stick a tape in the camcorder, launch LifeFlix, and click the Import button.”

Read more, and see the screenshots, in the full review here.