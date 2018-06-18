MacDailyNews Take: Rarely. As in: Never.
“Some keep their frustrations to themselves. I fear LG went to a fine psychologist who advised: /Poor thing. Just let it out,” Matyszczyk writes. “As my evidence, may I present a new ad emitted by the Korean phone maker?”
“‘What’s it going to take you to switch?’ screams LG through the characters in this ad. It’s as if the company thinks it’s done everything and you’d have to be a certified nincompoop or brain-frozen Apple employee not to go to the ThinQers’ side,” Matyszczyk writes. “In real life, however, it may not be so easy… Ah, if only LG could release a phone with iOS inside. [The iPhone user] Ryan [in LG’s ad] would leap at it, I’m sure.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: In the U.S.? Look around. iPhones, real iPhones, to to be everywhere. No wonder they’re so frustrated over at Lucky-Goldstar.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s a knockoff from a South Korean toothpaste peddler.
