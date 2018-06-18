MacDailyNews Take: Rarely. As in: Never.

“If you’re capable of sympathy, can you spare some for Android manufacturers?” Chris Matyszczyk writes for ZDNet. “They do all they (think they) can to compete with the iPhone, yet it rarely seems like enough.”

“Some keep their frustrations to themselves. I fear LG went to a fine psychologist who advised: /Poor thing. Just let it out,” Matyszczyk writes. “As my evidence, may I present a new ad emitted by the Korean phone maker?”

“‘What’s it going to take you to switch?’ screams LG through the characters in this ad. It’s as if the company thinks it’s done everything and you’d have to be a certified nincompoop or brain-frozen Apple employee not to go to the ThinQers’ side,” Matyszczyk writes. “In real life, however, it may not be so easy… Ah, if only LG could release a phone with iOS inside. [The iPhone user] Ryan [in LG’s ad] would leap at it, I’m sure.”

Read more in the full article here.