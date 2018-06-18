“Foxconn Technology Group has purchased a downtown Milwaukee building to house its North American headquarters as it prepares to build a mammoth manufacturing complex 30 miles to the south,” The Associated Press reports. “Foxconn purchased the seven-story building from Northwestern Mutual, which ceremonially turned over the keys to the Taiwanese company Friday.”

“Foxconn executive Louis Woo says about 500 people will work at the headquarters,” AP reports. “The electronics giant is building a manufacturing plant in neighboring Racine County to make liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions. The $10 billion plant is expected eventually employ as many as 13,000 people.”

“Meanwhile, Foxconn and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are launching an internship program that will send engineering students to the company’s headquarters in Taiwan for a semester,” AP reports. “The program announced Thursday is designed to develop local talent for the company’s planned manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin.”

