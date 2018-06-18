“Foxconn executive Louis Woo says about 500 people will work at the headquarters,” AP reports. “The electronics giant is building a manufacturing plant in neighboring Racine County to make liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions. The $10 billion plant is expected eventually employ as many as 13,000 people.”
“Meanwhile, Foxconn and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are launching an internship program that will send engineering students to the company’s headquarters in Taiwan for a semester,” AP reports. “The program announced Thursday is designed to develop local talent for the company’s planned manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, they’ll make a bunch of those new, forthcoming Apple pro displays in Racine County, too!
