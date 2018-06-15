Apple has remembered – drumroll, please – something called “the Mac” or something to that effect. We’re not sure.

“Mac.” It sounds vaguely familiar, but we just can’t place it.

Huh.

Anyway, Apple’s made four videos and, weirdly, none of them involve smearing greasy fingers around on pristine displays, Animoji, or playing Pokémon. The whole thing is perplexing.

It’s almost like these videos are about (drops voice to a whisper) doing real work.

Apple’s new “Behind the Mac’ videos:

• Behind the Mac — Grimes: Using a Mac as a portable recording studio allows Grimes to make music on her own terms. Learn more about making music on Mac at https://apple.co/2JCd4eH



• Behind the Mac — Peter Kariuki: Entrepreneur and app developer Peter Karikui coded SafeMotos on his Mac. The app connects passengers with safe motorcycle taxi drivers across Rwanda. Learn more at https://apple.co/2HKEvwV



• Mac — Behind the Mac — Apple: Behind the Mac people are making wonderful things and so could you. Learn more at https://apple.co/2HQZYog



• Behind the Mac — Bruce Hall: As a photographer who is legally blind, Bruce Hall edits and retouches photos behind his Mac. With the help of accessibility features, Bruce can see the world around him. Learn more at https://apple.co/2t6hP4Z