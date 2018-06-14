“However the macOS Mojave beta team has rebuilt the app to 64-bit and given it a new icon,” Evans writes. “The app has also been rewritten with AppKit and also supports the MacBook Pro Touch Bar. It also supports Mojave’s new ‘Dark Mode.'”
Evans writes, “This is great news for Mac users using built-in or external SuperDrives or other third-party CD/DVD systems to watch DVDs on their Macs.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Rejoice, Mac-using DVD mavens!
