“Apple has been warning us that it plans to stop supporting 32-bit applications on Macs for some time, but one of the last remaining 32-bit Mac apps Apple provides, DVD Player, looked like it was never gonna get an upgrade,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“However the macOS Mojave beta team has rebuilt the app to 64-bit and given it a new icon,” Evans writes. “The app has also been rewritten with AppKit and also supports the MacBook Pro Touch Bar. It also supports Mojave’s new ‘Dark Mode.'”

Evans writes, “This is great news for Mac users using built-in or external SuperDrives or other third-party CD/DVD systems to watch DVDs on their Macs.”

