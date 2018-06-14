“A new analyst report sees Apple switching to higher powered charging for its next generation of iPhones, with new component suppliers possibly coming aboard,” Stephen Silver reports for AppleInsider. “In a new research note provided to by AppleInsider, Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt Securities believes that Apple will upgrade from 5V 2A to 9V 2A and 5V 3A charging circuitry in its upcoming iPhone generation. ”

“Apple will accomplish this, according to Zhang, by using Power Integrations as the lone supplier for its fast-charging chipsets, while using Flextronics and Artesyn for its upcoming iPad Pro and iPhones,” Silver reports. “The note also suggests that, after Power Integrations fixed a quality issue, that company will replace ON Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors as ‘the main provider for the charging solution for all new iPhone and iPads.'”

