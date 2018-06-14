“Apple will accomplish this, according to Zhang, by using Power Integrations as the lone supplier for its fast-charging chipsets, while using Flextronics and Artesyn for its upcoming iPad Pro and iPhones,” Silver reports. “The note also suggests that, after Power Integrations fixed a quality issue, that company will replace ON Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors as ‘the main provider for the charging solution for all new iPhone and iPads.'”
MacDailyNews Take: The faster, the better!
We can’t wait for Home button-free iPad Pros that work like our iPhone X units. Death to the Home button!