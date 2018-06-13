Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about the investments the company plans to make in the coming years, including building a new campus and hiring 20,000 workers.

He spoke with David Rubenstein on The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, taped May 13th.

We’re going to create a new site, a new campus, within the United States. We’re going to hire 20,000 people.. and we’re going to spend $30 billion in CapEx over the next several years – Apple CEO Tim Cook

Cook also talks about whether he would consider running for President of the United States.

I’m not political… I love focusing on the policies, but… I think I can make a bigger difference in the world doing what I’m doing… You’d love to be President, but not ever run. – Apple CEO Tim Cook

The entire show, in which Cook talks about privacy, running for President, convincing his father to use an iPhone, talking trade with President Trump, and much more:

Direct link to video here.