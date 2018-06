“Get ready to take a ride through LA with more celeb duos and trios this month with the upcoming release of two more meme-worthy episodes of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke series,” Connor Whittum reports for Billboard.

“Based on the fan-favorite segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the series has featured Ariana Grande, the Cyrus family, Shakira, Camila Cabello, LeBron James and more,” Whittum reports. “The series has officially been picked up for a second season, although a launch date and guest list has yet to be announced.”

Whittum reports, “Check out the trailer for the June 15 episode, featuring the stars of Tag, below.”





