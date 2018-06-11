“Since it first launched in 2011, the Mac App Store has offered the single most extensive catalog of Mac apps in the world. Unfortunately, the store has looked pretty much the same as it did seven long years ago,” Bryan M. Wolfe writes for iDownloadBlog. “Come September or October, not anymore.”

“The first thing you’ll notice about the macOS Mojave Mac App Store is its broad use of space. Whether in the traditional Mac Light Mode or all-new Dark Mode, there’s a lot of white and gray here between the words, screenshots, and videos that takes some getting used to,” Wolfe writes. “However, after a few days of macOS Mojave testing, I believe the new design works.”

“The macOS Mojave Mac App Store isn’t a reinvention, but rather an extension of a design already at work on iOS,” Wolfe writes. “The redesign should make it easier for you to find great new content for your Mac.”



