“Machine learning model training is getting a big leg up from Metal and GPU-based training in Apple’s next big software updates,” Keller writes.
“Core ML 2 focuses on even faster performance over its predecessor, with the same easy integration of different machine learning models,” Keller writes. “Create ML, meanwhile, allows any developer to incorporate machine learning into their apps on both macOS and iOS, training models on the Macs they use every day.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Wednesday:
These are heady times. Anybody who says WWDC 2018 was “boring” has no idea what they’re talking about. Apple’s Create ML will spur widespread use of machine learning to do things we haven’t even thought of, yet!
