“Augmented reality could help the legally blind see,” Greg Nichols writes for ZDNet. “That’s the promise of Canadian company eSight, which showcased its latest technology at the recent Augmented World Expo in Santa Clara, the industry’s main trade show.”

“Vision-impaired users wear eSight like a pair of glasses. It gets bonus points for bearing a passing resemblance to the VISOR device worn by Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Nichols writes. “A front-facing high-definition camera on the headset captures everything in the user’s normal field of vision. Images are projected in real-time on near-eye displays.”

“The company’s mission comes straight from founder Conrad Lewis’s personal history,” Nichols writes. “Lewis has two legally blind sisters, and the company is part of a lifelong quest to help them have better lives.”

