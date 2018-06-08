“Apple Inc. shares and suppliers declined after a Japanese newspaper report that the technology giant has warned suppliers of a drop of around 20 percent in new iPhone component orders,” Beth Mellor and Kasper Viita report for Bloomberg. “Nikkei said Apple told the suppliers that the parts were for iPhones debuting in the second half and would be down from 2017 levels. The newspaper cited people in the industry it didn’t identify.”

“Apple’s sprawling supply chain comprises thousands of companies, and the iPhone maker sometimes changes which suppliers it uses for a variety of reasons — from cost to a given firm’s ability to produce enough of a component,” Mellor and Viita report. “As a result, it can be difficult to glean an overall picture of demand from speaking to individual firms. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has also warned investors against picking up cues from disparate data points.”

“Apple fell 1.7 percent at 9:42 a.m. in New York Friday,” Mellor and Viita report. “Austrian supplier AMS AG dropped as much as 7.2 percent and in the U.S. Cirrus Logic Inc. fell 3.5 percent, Skyworks Solutions Inc. fell 2.6 percent and Qorvo Inc. fell 1.2 percent after the Nikkei report.”

