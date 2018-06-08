“Apple’s sprawling supply chain comprises thousands of companies, and the iPhone maker sometimes changes which suppliers it uses for a variety of reasons — from cost to a given firm’s ability to produce enough of a component,” Mellor and Viita report. “As a result, it can be difficult to glean an overall picture of demand from speaking to individual firms. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has also warned investors against picking up cues from disparate data points.”
“Apple fell 1.7 percent at 9:42 a.m. in New York Friday,” Mellor and Viita report. “Austrian supplier AMS AG dropped as much as 7.2 percent and in the U.S. Cirrus Logic Inc. fell 3.5 percent, Skyworks Solutions Inc. fell 2.6 percent and Qorvo Inc. fell 1.2 percent after the Nikkei report.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Some things never change. Happily so for those equipped to generate profits from such routine consistency.
AAPL is like a buoy. Quick, it’s back on the surface! You there, analyst, and you, too, swim down and tug on the chain! Drag it under… lower, lower… Good! Now, quick, everybody jump on, and we’ll take a ride back up to the top again! — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2012
—
At the most basic level, it’s extremely simple: Pump, then dump. Foment, then buy. Rinse, lather, repeat as the SEC sleeps. — MacDailyNews, April 26, 2012
—
Everything in this Nikkei article is conjecture, estimates, and FUD.
This report (as with many of Nikkei‘s Apple-related reports) smacks of a plant designed to depress the price of AAPL. Plain and simple. And Nikkei seems to be the preferred place to do it.
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to lose money in the stock market. History lesson below. — MacDailyNews, December 30, 2016
—
Profit from the painfully gullible. — MacDailyNews, December 26, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Nikkei: Apple warns suppliers of 20% drop in new iPhone parts orders – June 8, 2018
First quarter U.S. smartphone sales declined 11% YOY, Apple iPhone sales grew a record 16% YOY – May 22, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X remained the world’s best-selling smartphone in March – May 18, 2018
Apple sells an iPhone X every three seconds in Europe – May 9, 2018
Canalys: Apple’s iPhone X was Europe’s No.1 smartphone in Q1 – May 9, 2018
Strategy Analytics: Apple’s iPhone X the world’s best-selling smartphone model in Q1 2018 – May 4, 2018
How did analysts and pundits got the iPhone X ‘panic’ story so very, very wrong? – May 4, 2018
Why was iPhone X so successful at $999 despite a slew of fake news? – May 2, 2018
Uh, yeah, about those iPhone X ‘concerns’ from analysts: Never mind – May 1, 2018
Apple beats Street with best Q2 ever – May 1, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X isn’t selling well – or is it? – April 21, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X to be discontinued this year, analyst claims – April 20, 2018
Morgan Stanley: Apple stock may fall on ‘materially’ weaker iPhone sales – April 20, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X made 5 times the profit of 600 Android OEMs combined – April 18, 2018
Apple’s iPhone captured 86% of global handset profits in Q417; iPhone X alone took 35% of global handset profits – April 17, 2018
Bernstein: Ams AG is biggest winner in Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system – April 10, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X is the UK’s most popular smartphone – April 9, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X sales continue to disappoint, some analysts say – March 22, 2018
Ignore the iPhone X naysayers – March 10, 2018
Will the naysayers admit they were wrong about Apple’s iPhone X? – February 5, 2018
Do iPhone X sales spell trouble for Apple? – January 30, 2018
Apple supplier says report of iPhone X production cuts was overstated – January 30, 2018
Another January, another misleading iPhone supply cuts story from Nikkei – January 29, 2018
Apple stock drops after Nikkei report of iPhone X production cut – January 29, 2018
Reports of Apple cutting iPhone X orders make no sense – January 2, 2018
Apple stock tumbles on one poorly-sourced report of low iPhone X demand – December 26, 2017
Apple and suppliers shares drop on report of weak iPhone X demand – December 26, 2017