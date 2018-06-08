“An iPad with Face ID, or at least a model without a physical home button, is very likely to come out this year or next,” Milen Yanachkov writes for phoneArena. Several changes introduced in iOS 12 for iPads, including a host of gestures straight from the iPhone X, seem to corroborate the many reports claiming that a bezel-less iPad is coming.”

“Furthermore, well-regarded market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has gone on record to say that he believes upcoming iPad Pro models will support Face ID, which has opened the floodgates for speculation about a ‘notched’ iPad,” Yanachkov writes. “Having read through countless reports and leaks, we thought we’d offer our two cents and explain why we don’t think the iPad needs a notch, and why we do think an iPad with much narrower bezels and no physical home button is very mcuh a possibility.”

“A notch would be needed only if the bezels are so slim that there’s no room left for [the TrueDepth Camera system], and we don’t think it would be such a great idea to have an iPad with bezels as slim as those of the iPhone X,” Yanachkov writes. “The iPad is a two-handed operation, you need some bezels to be able to hold it comfortably. Palm rejection on current iPad models works wonders, but if you narrow the bezels so much as to match those of the iPhone X, you’re asking for trouble… However, smart UI design, in combination with advanced palm rejection, could potentially allow Apple to reduce the bezels of the iPad to be about as thick as the notch of the iPhone X.”



