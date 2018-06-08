“Furthermore, well-regarded market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has gone on record to say that he believes upcoming iPad Pro models will support Face ID, which has opened the floodgates for speculation about a ‘notched’ iPad,” Yanachkov writes. “Having read through countless reports and leaks, we thought we’d offer our two cents and explain why we don’t think the iPad needs a notch, and why we do think an iPad with much narrower bezels and no physical home button is very mcuh a possibility.”
“A notch would be needed only if the bezels are so slim that there’s no room left for [the TrueDepth Camera system], and we don’t think it would be such a great idea to have an iPad with bezels as slim as those of the iPhone X,” Yanachkov writes. “The iPad is a two-handed operation, you need some bezels to be able to hold it comfortably. Palm rejection on current iPad models works wonders, but if you narrow the bezels so much as to match those of the iPhone X, you’re asking for trouble… However, smart UI design, in combination with advanced palm rejection, could potentially allow Apple to reduce the bezels of the iPad to be about as thick as the notch of the iPhone X.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, no inelegant kludge is necessary to deliver the TrueDepth Camera system to iPad Pro, enabling Face ID, attention detection, Portrait Mode Selfies, Animoji, Memoji, and more to come!
Bring it on and spare us the kludgey you-know-what, please! Just put it in the bezel where it belongs. — MacDailyNews, March 7, 2018
As for losing the Home button, we can’t wait! After iPhone X, we’re ruined for all other iOS devices. They feel clunky. Operation is maddeningly staccato. We cannot wait until the rest of Apple’s iOS lineup catches up!
