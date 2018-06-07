“Even by lofty WWDC scholarship winner standards, DeWaters seems extraordinarily diverse in his interests and his familiarity with Apple’s APIs,” Dilger reports. “He created a social network for music and won a scholarship to attend [WWDC] in 2016. The next year, he worked with SpriteKit and GamePlay Kit to build the retro 2D game Bit Hockey, which he submitted as a Swift Playground and was again invited to WWDC. This year, he applied with his latest project, a 3D racing game–with the intent of adapting it to work with ARKit.”
“He somehow found time to work with Apple’s newly released Create ML to build a machine learning model,” Dilger reports. “Yesterday (!) while at AltConf (a meeting held around the corner from WWDC) he whipped up a machine learning model to recognize drinks, and tell if a photo or camera image was water, wine, beer or some other drink.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’d offer him an internship – he’d be perfect – but he’s way overqualified (no offense to our current crop interns who are all beloved and crackerjack tappers).
Cheers, Collin! Keep up the great work!