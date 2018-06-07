Rene Ritchie writes for iMore, “It was one of those years where it felt like Apple worked its way down my wishlist, crossing things off one after the other.”

• Better third-party Siri integration. Finally.

• CarPlay with Google Maps and Waze. Finally.

• Grouped Notifications. Finally.

• App limits for kids. Finally.

• Group FaceTime. Finally.

• Activity Challenges. Finally

• WebKit views on Watch. Finally.

• Podcast app and background audio for Watch. Finally.

• Dolby Atmos for Apple TV. Finally.

• Dark mode for Mac. Finally.

• Screen recording integrated with screenshots. Finally.

• News, Stocks, Voice Memos, and Home for Mac. Finally.

• Mac App Store redesign. Finally.

“It was the biggest finally fest since… I don’t know… iOS 4?” Ritchie writes. “But beyond the finally, there was a lot that I though was just fantastic.”

Tons more – even Memoji – in the full article here.