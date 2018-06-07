• Better third-party Siri integration. Finally.
• CarPlay with Google Maps and Waze. Finally.
• Grouped Notifications. Finally.
• App limits for kids. Finally.
• Group FaceTime. Finally.
• Activity Challenges. Finally
• WebKit views on Watch. Finally.
• Podcast app and background audio for Watch. Finally.
• Dolby Atmos for Apple TV. Finally.
• Dark mode for Mac. Finally.
• Screen recording integrated with screenshots. Finally.
• News, Stocks, Voice Memos, and Home for Mac. Finally.
• Mac App Store redesign. Finally.
“It was the biggest finally fest since… I don’t know… iOS 4?” Ritchie writes. “But beyond the finally, there was a lot that I though was just fantastic.”
Tons more – even Memoji – in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Same here. Lots of “finally” utterances throughout Apple’s WWDC keynote.