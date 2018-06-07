“Last year, macOS got a half-step of an upgrade with High Sierra. There were plenty of great features, but much of it was under the hood instead of right in my face,” Gil writes. “With the demo of macOS Mojave at WWDC, it’s clear Apple is making up for lost time with some major visual changes that I’m excited about.”
Gil writes, “I’m pretty much excited about everything coming to Mojave, but these are the ones I’m most excited about.”
• Dark Mode
• Reimagined Mac App Store
• Screenshot tools
• Quick Actions in Finder
• Universal app framework (only Apple’s built-in apps in Mojave)
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Check out Apple’s macOS Mojave preview here:
https://www.apple.com/macos/mojave-preview/
What are you most excited for in macOS Mojave?
SEE ALSO:
How Apple’s upgraded Finder works in macOS Mojave – June 7, 2018
Apple’s macOS Mojave Desktop wallpapers available for download – June 6, 2018
Apple’s macOS Mojave removes integration with third-party internet accounts like Facebook – June 6, 2018
Apple will enable up to 4 external graphics cards in macOS 10.14 Mojave – June 4, 2018
Apple introduces macOS 10.14 Mojave – June 4, 2018