“As soon as Craig Federighi took the stage at WWDC 2018, I was on the edge of my seat,” Lory Gil writes for iMore.

“Last year, macOS got a half-step of an upgrade with High Sierra. There were plenty of great features, but much of it was under the hood instead of right in my face,” Gil writes. “With the demo of macOS Mojave at WWDC, it’s clear Apple is making up for lost time with some major visual changes that I’m excited about.”

Gil writes, “I’m pretty much excited about everything coming to Mojave, but these are the ones I’m most excited about.”

• Dark Mode

• Reimagined Mac App Store

• Screenshot tools

• Quick Actions in Finder

• Universal app framework (only Apple’s built-in apps in Mojave)



