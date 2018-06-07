“Apple has given a straight-to-series order to the half-hour dramedy ‘Little Voices,’ which boasts J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles among its executive producers,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety.

“The series is described as a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York which explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s,” Otterson reports. “Bareilles, who is hosting the upcoming 72nd Tony Awards, will provide original music. Apple has ordered a 10-episode first season.”

“Jessie Nelson, whose previous screenwriting credits include ‘I Am Sam,’ ‘Stepmom,’ and ‘Corrina, Corrina,’ will write, executive produce, direct the first episode, and serve as showrunner,” Otterson reports. “The series is produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Bareilles will executive produce along with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson and Nelson.”

Read more in the full article here.