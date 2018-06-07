“Cirrus’ business depends heavily on its sales of audio chips to Apple for its iPhone and, to a lesser extent, iPad and Mac product lines. According to the company’s last annual filing, 81% of the company’s revenue came from sales to Apple during its fiscal year 2018,” Eassa writes. “That figure was actually up from 79% during the company’s prior fiscal year, and significantly up from 66% in fiscal year 2016.”
“I think the next iPhone product cycle — which, if history is a guide, should begin in about three months — could work in Cirrus Logic’s favor rather than against it, as the current product cycle has,” Eassa writes. “Apple is expected to release a successor to the current iPhone X, much more compelling products at lower price points to replace the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and even a jumbo-sized version of the upcoming iPhone X successor. In other words, Apple seems to be set to significantly strengthen its iPhone product lineup this year.”
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, we’ll have to see exactly what Apple releases and at what price points, but we’re fairly salivating over getting what amounts to an even faster iPhone X with a gorgeous 6.5-inch OLED display (with Apple Pencil support, pretty please)!