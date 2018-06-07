“Audio chip specialist Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been a disappointing performer over the last year, as shares are down more than 45% during that time,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool.

“Cirrus’ business depends heavily on its sales of audio chips to Apple for its iPhone and, to a lesser extent, iPad and Mac product lines. According to the company’s last annual filing, 81% of the company’s revenue came from sales to Apple during its fiscal year 2018,” Eassa writes. “That figure was actually up from 79% during the company’s prior fiscal year, and significantly up from 66% in fiscal year 2016.”

“I think the next iPhone product cycle — which, if history is a guide, should begin in about three months — could work in Cirrus Logic’s favor rather than against it, as the current product cycle has,” Eassa writes. “Apple is expected to release a successor to the current iPhone X, much more compelling products at lower price points to replace the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and even a jumbo-sized version of the upcoming iPhone X successor. In other words, Apple seems to be set to significantly strengthen its iPhone product lineup this year.”

Read more in the full article here.