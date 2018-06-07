“The new API will provide app developers using ResearchKit the ability to offer passive, all-day monitoring via an Apple Watch running watchOS 5,” Kahn reports. “To achieve this the API will monitor two very common symptoms of Parkinson’s including Tremors, indicated by shaking and quivering detected by the Apple Watch, and Dyskinesia, a side-effect of treatments for Parkinson’s that causes fidgeting and swaying motions in patients.”
Kahn reports, “Apple noted that it designed and piloted the new API using data collected from Parkinson’s patients in internal clinical studies.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in May 2015:
This is Apple changing the world for the better. Contribute to ResearchKit if you can.
