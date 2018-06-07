“Among its current offerings, iCloud online data storage has the broadest adoption, according to a survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. In the first quarter, 43% of Apple customers surveyed in the U.S. reported having a paid iCloud account,” Seitz writes. “By contrast, less than 5% of iPhone and iPad owners reported having AppleCare extended-warranty service, CIRP said in a report Tuesday.”
“Some 16% of iPhone owners said they subscribe to the Apple Music streaming service,” Seitz writes. “At the same time, 25% of iPhone owners report still using the legacy iTunes music download service.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s services revenue rose 31% year over year to $9.19 billion in the March quarter. If that’s “mixed success,” then more, please!
