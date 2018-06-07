“Apple has staked much of its growth prospects on its wide-ranging services business, but a new survey indicates vastly different uptake rates for the company’s individual services offerings,” Patrick Seitz writes for Investor’s Business Daily.

“Among its current offerings, iCloud online data storage has the broadest adoption, according to a survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. In the first quarter, 43% of Apple customers surveyed in the U.S. reported having a paid iCloud account,” Seitz writes. “By contrast, less than 5% of iPhone and iPad owners reported having AppleCare extended-warranty service, CIRP said in a report Tuesday.”

“Some 16% of iPhone owners said they subscribe to the Apple Music streaming service,” Seitz writes. “At the same time, 25% of iPhone owners report still using the legacy iTunes music download service.”

