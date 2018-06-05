• No platform merge: Senior VP Craig Federighi ended speculation that iOS and macOS will merge. “Are you merging iOS and macOS? I’d like to take a moment to briefly address this question. No. Of course not.”
• Cross species co-operation: What Federighi said next, though, was tantalising: Apple will enable and encourage iOS apps to run on macOS.
• Robot commands: Apple’s on-off-on-again devotion to scripting is on again, and when allied to Siri enhancements starts to get really interesting.
• Draining the swamp: Future versions of the Safari browser will now disclose only minimal information to websites, and try to extinguish stealth tracking… That’s a fairly direct barb aimed at the heart of Facebook’s business model (and Google’s).
• Security: Apple also raised its game with two interesting security features: giving third-party password managers parity with Apple’s own password manager, and an impressive demo of end-to-end encrypted multiparty voice calls via FaceTime.
MacDailyNews Take: We doubt that “regular people” will use Siri Shortcuts (we certainly will, as will many of you), but we’d love to be proven wrong.
