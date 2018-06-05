“Are you excited about Apple’s new AR emoji as we are? Or the push-to-talk feature for the Apple Watch? Just kidding, folks,” Andrew Orlowski writes for The Register. “Once a year, the world’s biggest computer company gives us its annual dump of new platform stuff for developers. And while Apple likes to add a bit of froth, the signal-to-noise ratio at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is actually pretty high. Below, I’ve unpacked the five big platform announcements relevant to people wanting to use the technology for some useful real-world purpose.”

• No platform merge: Senior VP Craig Federighi ended speculation that iOS and macOS will merge. “Are you merging iOS and macOS? I’d like to take a moment to briefly address this question. No. Of course not.”

• Cross species co-operation: What Federighi said next, though, was tantalising: Apple will enable and encourage iOS apps to run on macOS.

• Robot commands: Apple’s on-off-on-again devotion to scripting is on again, and when allied to Siri enhancements starts to get really interesting.

• Draining the swamp: Future versions of the Safari browser will now disclose only minimal information to websites, and try to extinguish stealth tracking… That’s a fairly direct barb aimed at the heart of Facebook’s business model (and Google’s).

• Security: Apple also raised its game with two interesting security features: giving third-party password managers parity with Apple’s own password manager, and an impressive demo of end-to-end encrypted multiparty voice calls via FaceTime.

Read more in the full article here.