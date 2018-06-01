“Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off in the Bay Area this Monday,” Samuel Axon writes for Ars Technica. “As always, the company will start the event with a keynote from Apple executives to lay out the company’s software priorities for the coming year—and possibly some hardware priorities, too.”

“The primary focus will be on iOS 12 and macOS 10.14—software for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Apple will describe many of the new features coming to those platforms,” Axon writes. “This year, we’re not expecting a radical overhaul for any of them. Apple plans to hold major features and redesigns until 2019 so it can focus on stability and performance this year.”

“Apple is usually secretive about what’s coming until the event, but we can fill in some of the blanks with past comments from executives about the company’s strategy and direction, leaks from reliable sources, and more,” Axon writes. “The following is what we might learn at the keynote that starts on Monday, June 4 at 10am PDT (1pm ET).”

Covered:

• iOS 12

• macOS 10.14

• watchOS 5

• Apple TV and tvOS 12

• Siri

• Mac

