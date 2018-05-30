“Last week, we reported on the autonomous-driving partnership between Apple Inc. and Volkswagen,” Bret Kenwell writes for TheStreet. “Despite being two of the largest companies in their respective industries, the current partnership is rather dismissable. As it stands, Volkswagen is producing T6 Transporter vans, which Apple is using to retrofit with its self-driving sensors and software.”

“It’s not for commercial development or consumer use — at least not yet. It will be used to transport Apple employees between its headquarters,” Kenwell writes. “Even that project is unlikely to be finished this year, according to sources.”

“Of course, it’s very early in the autonomous driving race. But that doesn’t mean Apple should let its competition get too far ahead of it. After all, at some point they may not be able to catch up. Short of acquiring an automaker or big-tech company already making inroads, though, what should Apple do?” Kenwell writes. “The company has the financial firepower to be a leader in the area, practically overnight if it were that committed. Instead, maybe it should focus on the inside of the car. After all, Apple is used to controlling the customer experience, right?”

