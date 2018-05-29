“Apple Inc has decided to use OLED screens in all three new iPhone models planned for next year, according to South Korea’s Electronic Times – a report that sent shares in Japan Display tumbling 10 percent,” Makiko Yamazaki and Ju-min Park report for Reuters.

“Japan Display, one of the main suppliers of iPhone liquid crystal display (LCD) screens, has lagged its South Korean rivals in OLED production. By contrast, shares in LG Display Co Ltd surged,” Yamazaki and Park report. “Apple recently started planning new iPhone models and decided all three models would have organic light-emitting diode panels, the report said on Monday, citing multiple unnamed industry sources.”

“The stock was down 10 percent at the end of Tuesday’s morning session, giving it a market value of about 105 billion yen ($965 million). At one stage it fell as much as 21 percent,” Yamazaki and Park report. “‘The Japanese government will continue to provide a lifeline to Japan Display, but the company has been just so slow in catching up with South Korean rivals in OLED,’ said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan. It was formed in 2012 by combining the display businesses of Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corp and Sony Corp in a deal brokered by the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ).”

