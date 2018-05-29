“WWDC has always sought to offer Apple’s third party developers deeper insight into the company’s overall strategic directions for its software platforms, largely with the purpose of convincing them to invest their time and effort into building apps on top,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “At the same time, WWDC has also debuted new hardware introductions and refreshes, such as last year’s iMac Pro and the new HomePod. The latter had very little apparent relevance for third party development. However, there are previous examples of Apple outlining the beginnings of a strategy at WWDC that didn’t fully emerge for several years.”

“We can expect to see big new leaps over last year’s surprising introductions, with not only ARKit but also applied advancements to health-related fitness tracking in Apple Watch. The applications of motion were important enough for Apple to make it a major focus of its annual presentation to shareholders this February, depicting a video of people whose lives who were changed or even saved by its wearable technology that serves as a fitness coach, bionic bodyguard and a mobile link to the outside world,” Dilger writes. “Apple is particularly well positioned in wearables, already offering a tactile, glanceable computer that looks like a fashion watch and an audio AR experience in the form of affordable earbuds. Rumored to be next are glasses presenting visual AR and Virtual Reality experiences, something Apple advanced last year in the form of new VR content development on Macs, tied to external GPU support.”

“Apple has been investing in making Siri’s voice more natural with human intonation. It has also replicated the ‘always listening’ features first introduced by Amazon and Google, allowing iOS, Apple Watch and now HomePod to listen for ‘Hey Siri,'” Dilger writes. “Another way Siri could get better is for more commands to work locally. Apple has already made some initial stabs in this direction, but expect to see more at this year’s WWDC.”

