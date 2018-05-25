“The Triangle’s namesake office campus was created more than a half-century ago as a trend-setting research location aimed at luring companies to central North Carolina,” Graham writes. “But RTP’s big break occurred in 1965, when the park still wasn’t much more than lines on a map and acres of pine trees. That’s when IBM announced its would build a 600,000-square-foot research facility in the heart of the park, kicking off decades of development that spurred growth throughout the Triangle and helped draw tech talent to the region. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook spent time as a young man working for IBM in RTP.”
“Apple wouldn’t necessarily be breaking any molds for the Triangle, including with its typically suburban office campus preferences. It would be more of an affirmation of where the region is already headed, and a significant shot in the arm, [Jessica Brock, managing director at Longfellow Real Estate Partners] says,” Graham writes. “‘Apple’s brand would add momentum to our region’s evolution as a cutting edge, 21st-century metro,’ she says. Still, the research park model hasn’t necessarily aged well. Planners and executives at the Research Triangle Foundation, the nonprofit that manages the park, have talked about the need to urbanize the park for years. Former RTF CEO Bob Geolas liked to drive the point home by quipping that the park still lacks a Starbucks.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, NC!
