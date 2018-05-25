“In an effort to honor the day,” Broussard reports, “Apple CEO Tim Cook shared an image on Twitter this morning, explaining one way that the company will remember those we’ve lost in active military duty.”
In “Apple Park, employees have set up what Cook describes as a ‘Remembrance Table,’ which he says ‘honors the men and women of our armed forces,'” Broussard reports. “The Remembrance Table has been set up in Caffè Macs.”
MacDailyNews Takee: Thank you to all of those who gave their lives while serving the United States of America.
Note: Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. It originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. In the U.S., Memorial Day also unofficially marks the beginning of summer.