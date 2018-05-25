“This Monday, May 28 is Memorial Day in the United States, which commemorates individuals who died while serving in the armed forces,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“In an effort to honor the day,” Broussard reports, “Apple CEO Tim Cook shared an image on Twitter this morning, explaining one way that the company will remember those we’ve lost in active military duty.”

In “Apple Park, employees have set up what Cook describes as a ‘Remembrance Table,’ which he says ‘honors the men and women of our armed forces,'” Broussard reports. “The Remembrance Table has been set up in Caffè Macs.”

This week at Apple Park, a Remembrance Table honors the men and women of our armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. They will never be forgotten. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/dobmWcLZcN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 25, 2018

