“Older readers might still remember when Macs made the transition to OS X, more recently rebranded to macOS,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “But if you still kind of think of that as the ‘new’ OS, as of today it’s actually now been around for longer than all the preceding versions – collectively and colloquially known as Classic Mac OS.”

“Jason Snell marked the occasion in a blog post yesterday. ‘Today marks 17 years, one month, and 29 days since Mac OS X 10.0 was released on March 24, 2001. That’s a strangely odd number—6,269 days—but it also happens to be the exact length of time between January 24, 1984 (the launch of the original Macintosh) and March 24, 2001. In other words, today the Mac’s second operating system era, powered by Mac OS X (now macOS) has been in existence as long as the first era was,'” Lovejoy reports.

“As to the future, Snell says that he doesn’t see a ‘seismic’ shift any time soon, more a gradual increase in the borrowing from iOS,” Lovejoy reports. “But he does acknowledge that a new chip could see the process happen all over again.”

Read more in the full article here.

“It’s a milestone,” Jason Snell writes for Six Colors. “Apple makes Mac chip transitions every dozen years or so, and another one may be on the way. All of this has happened before, and all of this will probably happen again.”

Read more in the full article here.