“Apple wants you to use Apple Pay and it’s willing to reward you if you’ll give it a shot,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “The company’s latest Apple Pay promotion offers free delivery on food ordered from food delivery service Postmates through its app.”

Dormehl reports, “Unlike many of the one-week promotions Apple runs for Apple Pay, this offer runs through the end of June”

“Apple Pay’s previous weekly promotions have included free fries at McDonald’s, money off sporting goods from Fanatics, free delivery on fast food, discounted grocery deliveries and money off your movie tickets,” Dormehl reports.

