Dormehl reports, “Unlike many of the one-week promotions Apple runs for Apple Pay, this offer runs through the end of June”
“Apple Pay’s previous weekly promotions have included free fries at McDonald’s, money off sporting goods from Fanatics, free delivery on fast food, discounted grocery deliveries and money off your movie tickets,” Dormehl reports.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Incentivizing Apple Pay use is a great idea, however obvious it may be.
SEE ALSO:
Apple teams with Goldman Sachs on new ‘Apple Pay’ credit card due early next year – May 10, 2018
10% of young adult Americans have used Apple Pay in-store, well ahead of rivals – February 28, 2018
Apple Pay Cash international roll out begins – February 23, 2018
Apple Pay users more than double globally, but only 16% of iPhone users have activated Apple Pay – February 22, 2018
Apple Pay now accepted in 50 percent of U.S. stores and is the world’s most accepted contactless payment system – January 31, 2018
watchOS 4.2 delivers Apple Pay Cash to Apple Watch – December 5, 2017
Apple Pay now in 20 countries, takes 90% of all contactless payments where active – October 24, 2017
Apple Pay is proliferating, and the banks are scared – October 18, 2017
Apple Pay likely to get boost from Visa and Mastercard mandating contactless payment terminals – August 21, 2017
Apple Pay usage estimated to rise sharply in United States due to frustration with slow Chip-and-PIN cards – August 21, 2017